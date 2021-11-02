ArtReach makes arts education possible and accessible for Tampa youth

A city of Tampa program is helping to break barriers and make arts and music education more accessible to local youth.

ArtReach is offered at select community centers and gives students a chance to learn instruments like the guitar, ukulele and keyboard at no cost. At the end of the 8-week session, students get to perform in a final showcase for family and friends. Students then have the opportunity to earn their own instruments if they become mentors to others.

In addition to music education, ArtReach also offers theatre workshops and a teen program.

ArtReach is made possible due to partnerships with Gobioff Foundation, Friends of Tampa Recreation, Instruments 4 Life, and other community partners.

For more information about ArtReach, visit their website.