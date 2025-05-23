Arts & Mind Village Convening conference brings art, science together

The Brief The Arts & Mind Village Convene conference held this week brought art and science together. It's a growing movement of people in the arts, medicine, and wellness who believe in the healing power of art.



How does it make you feel when you see art? If it's music or dance, or paintings or sculptures, do you experience joy or peacefulness? Some say art is good for your health, and they say there's science that proves it.

What they're saying:

"Art has a dynamic effect on our heart, our nervous system, and on the natural medicines of the body," said Fred Johnson, an artist in residence at Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa.

While the science from Johns Hopkins and others is relatively new, Johnson believes the link between art and wellness is old.

"It's as ancient as time," said Johnson. "When human beings were inclined to mimic birds to create dance and movement, we knew to sing or to create language. We knew to do it organically and there was no word for art, because it was a way of being. But, it's important for us to have that science, that quantifiable science. That's the purpose of doing conferences like this, is to put the word out. "

Big picture view:

The conference is called Arts & Mind Village Convening. It was held on Wednesday at the Straz Center.

It's a growing movement of people in the arts, medicine, and wellness who believe in the healing power of art.

"It really helps your breathing. It shifts the patterns in your brain. It brings the natural medicines of the body alive," said Johnson.

Johnson has been a musician for decades. He's always felt the joy that the artist and audience share.

"But I didn’t realize the major science of health and wellness that was happening," he said. "And now knowing that, my whole approach is totally different."

To view art, in its many forms may be just the medicine we need.

