Free playwriting classes for Tampa teens at the Straz Center

There’s a new spotlight shining on creativity and community in Tampa.

The Straz Center has teamed up with Metropolitan Ministries to offer free playwriting classes to local teens and the results are already turning heads.

On Thursday nights, a small classroom at Metropolitan Ministries transforms into a creative stage.

"I wanna see more people sharing their voice. To me, that is what community engagement is all about.

It's about helping people find their voice and also learning how to be good team members and enjoying being on a team," Erin Lekovic, Straz Center for the Performing Arts said.

Teens, ages 12 to 19, are discovering the power of storytelling thanks to a free playwriting program from the Straz Center.

"These kids are working together to build something bigger than themselves," said Lekovic. "Just for fun and for like the joy of creating art."

The students have already written two original plays: a dark reimagining of Little Red Riding Hood, and a wild comedy about a gold-digging leprechaun.

"To write to play," said Lakeria Dargan, student playwright. "It was very interesting to get everyone else's input on how we all wanted the play to go and to see how it eventually turned out in the end."

"I like to add my part," said Myron Tucker, a student playwright. "So like, if you feel me, I like that I can add me into it. You feel everybody can add a part. It's a unique part of everybody in the play."

Rehearsals are underway as they dive into character development and performance skills.

"We've been working since January on building a play together," said Lekovic. "So this is a play that could never be created with anybody else, except for the kids who are in this room."

From powerful drama to laugh-out-loud comedy, these young playwrights are finding their voice and sharing it with the world.

"It's pretty rare that you get to see your work performed on stage, and they're getting that opportunity. So it's very exciting," Lekovic said.

Classes meet every week on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the journey will culminate in a special showcase for family and friends on May 22.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Bryan Gray.

