As officials discuss boosters, confidence in vaccines varies across Bay Area

It’s been four months in Florida since COVID-19 vaccines were made available for everyone and the ups and downs in the pandemic have brought out a variety of opinions about the shot and how it works.

Some Florida residents said they feel confident they’re protected with the shot, while others said they question whether a dose works after seeing vaccinated people get COVID.

"I mean, I have several people in my family that had the COVID-19 prior to the vaccine. And so they pretty much said, ‘I'm not going to get the vaccine. I feel like I got enough antibodies in my system right now.’ So they're good with that," said Susan Hill, a Riverview resident who got vaccinated.

Hill said she feels the shot will protect her, and so does Marion County local Scott Groza.

"I feel if you got this shot you're good. That's what I feel," said Groza. "If people don't want to get the shot, that's up to them. But, you know, I feel you should get it. That's just my own personal opinion."

This week, Carnival Cruises reported 27 vaccinated people testing positive for the virus on board with mild or no symptoms. Some social media users commented with doubt about the vaccine and questioned why the shot is necessary. Public health experts explained why.

"Back in January, February and March, it was doing about 85 to 90% effective in preventing any infections at all. And then our friend delta came along and it turns out with delta, we're getting a fair number of breakthrough infections," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a USF health professor of infectious diseases.

Unnasch said perspective on the COVID-19 vaccine changed with the delta mutation.

"Back in March, we would have said, get the shot and you're going to be pretty much completely protected from even getting infected. Now it's going to be: get the shot and you won't end up in the hospital. You're not going to get really, really sick," he said.

Unnasch said getting mild to moderate COVID symptoms with a shot is a better trade-off than landing in the hospital if you’re unvaccinated. Some people said that makes the shot worth it.

"I don't think it's changed a lot of my opinion. I mean, if you're choosing not to be vaccinated, then just social distance, wear your mask, be cautious, you know, wash your hands, that type of thing," said Hill. "I pastor a church, so it's kind of the greater good always for the greater good."

Public health experts said the vaccines are not 100 percent at keeping you from getting COVID-19, but they do help you stay out of the hospital and cut down on spreading the virus.