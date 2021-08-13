Lightning's national anthem singer to be released from hospital

After nearly a month at the hospital, Sonya Bryson-Kirksey is scheduled to be discharged Friday morning after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July.

Sonya tested positive for the novel coronavirus right after the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup celebration. The team's national anthem singer was rushed to the hospital with pneumonia, and to make matters worse, she also has multiple sclerosis.

She was fully vaccinated, but her husband told FOX 13 that the singer's stay at the hospital could have been worse if she wasn't. Sonya was placed in the ICU in late July and was released in early August.

She is a familiar face during Lightning games and her vocal performance during the national anthem is a tradition before the puck drops at home games. For a few years now, Sonya has been battling multiple sclerosis. There is currently no cure for the disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the immune system for those who have multiple sclerosis attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between the brain and body.

Over the years, Sonya hasn’t been shy about her symptoms.

"If there is something I can do to help someone else; either talking about it, explaining my experiences or working to raise funds for a greater cause, I'm gonna do it. That's just me," she told FOX 13 in 2019. "Do you what you can while you can because you never know what tomorrow holds."