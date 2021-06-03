Health advisory issued for parts of Hillsborough County due to red tide bloom

Health officials in Hillsborough County have issued a health advisory for parts of the area due to red tide blooms detected in lower and middle Tampa Bay.

Moody Point and Manbirtee Key are both under a health alert because of detected levels of the red tide organism, while Camp Key and Little Cockroach Island are considered to be under a less serious health caution.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County says people in the area may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems such as asthma may experience more severe symptoms. Usually, symptoms will go away when a person leaves the area or goes indoors.

Health officials recommend that people experiencing these symptoms stay away from beach areas or go into air-conditioned spaces.

They also recommend that the public does not swim around or harvest any fish or shellfish, and say to keep pets away from the water.

For more information, visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's website.