Tropical Depression 13 expected to become Laura Thursday, moving toward Florida

A low-pressure system in the Atlantic became Tropical Depression 13 late Wednesday and was expected to become the season's next named storm, Laura, sometime Thursday.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said the storm appears to be heading in the general direction of Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, but it's still too early in the tracking process to forecast specifics on the storm's path and intensity.

The National Weather Service's 11 p.m. Wednesday advisory said TD 13 could bring rainfall and wind impacts to parts of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida this weekend and early next week.

Tropical storm conditions are possible across parts of the northern Leeward Islands by Friday and Tropical Storm Watches have already been issued for some islands, the advisory stated. Tropical storm conditions are also possible in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Friday into Saturday, the NWS said.

"The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system could move over portions of the Greater Antilles this weekend," the advisory stated.