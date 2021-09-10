Astronaut tweets stunning view of Florida from space

We're getting a new, out-of-this-world look at the Sunshine State.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough snapped a picture from the International Space Station.

"Love this perspective of the United States east coast at night," Kimbrough said. "I snapped this out of Endeavour’s window."

You can see Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and all of the major metro areas lit up.

Kimbrough is part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission.

SpaceX is currently planning to launch the world's first all-civilian spaceflight next week, bringing a crew of four people and not one astronaut into space.

Inspiration4 will launch on Wednesday, September 15th from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the space company said.

