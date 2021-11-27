Astroworld Lawsuits: Family of 14-year-old victim suing Travis Scott

article

The lawsuits against Travis Scott continue to pile on as loved ones continue to grieve those who died during the deadly Astroworld tragedy in early November.

THE VICTIMS: What we know about the lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy

On Wednesday, 14-year-old John Hilgert's family filed the latest lawsuit Wednesday demanding changes in the way concerts are organized. This means stronger security, medical facilities available, and eliminating general admission "mosh" pits in lieu of assigned seats.

"No one should die going to a concert," said attorney Richard Mithoff, hired by John’s parents, Chris and Nichole Hilgert.

MORE: 'No control': Houston Fire Dept. logs of Astroworld paint disturbing picture

John, a freshman at Memorial High School, was one of 10 people, who died during the Astroworld Festival organized by Houston native Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster II. The teen was described as someone who had a passion for baseball and golfing with his father.

"The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable," Mr. Hilgert added. "He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else."

RELATED: Families of 2 Illinois friends killed at Astroworld Fest file lawsuits

The family's attorney noted it's also representing John's friend, who was another trampled victim but was grabbed to safety.

"He was lucky," Mithoff said. "Someone found him and pushed him to safety."