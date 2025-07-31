ATM 'tap-in' fraud scheme on social media leads to woman's arrest: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Janetcilize Martinez organized an ATM "tap-in" fraud scheme on social media. Investigators say they found 117 credit cards, $6,292 in cash, marijuana, a handgun and other items at Martinez's home. Martinez faces several charges connected to the suspected scheme.



A woman faces a list of charges after Hillsborough County deputies say she organized a bank fraud scheme on social media, leading to the theft of thousands of dollars.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the so-called ATM "tap-in" scheme began on May 8, 2025, with a tip identifying Janetcilize Martinez, 24, as the organizer.

HCSO says Martinez was advertising "tap-in" services on social media. The sheriff's office describes it as "a type of fraud involving the use of legitimate debit cards from willing account holders to deposit fraudulent/counterfeit checks. The funds are immediately withdrawn at an ATM before the check returns as fraudulent."

Detectives say they found several public social media posts from Martinez soliciting participants, while also sharing images of withdrawal receipts for large amounts of money.

Mugshot of Janetcilize Martinez. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says a search warrant at Martinez's home on Tuesday, July 29, uncovered the following items:

117 credit cards with names other than her own

Tools and accessories to produce counterfeit credit cards

Multiple bank documents containing personal information

$6,292 in cash

78 grams of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

A semi-automatic handgun

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"Theft is not a victimless crime. It affects real people and real businesses," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This individual thought she could cash in on a criminal scheme, but now she will pay the price for her actions. If you choose to steal, know that we will catch you and hold you accountable."

What's next:

Martinez faces the following charges:

Possession of credit card making equipment

Unlawful possession of personal identification of another (5 or more)

Fraudulent use of personal information

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of cannabis (more than 20 grams)

Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver