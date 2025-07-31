ATM 'tap-in' fraud scheme on social media leads to woman's arrest: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman faces a list of charges after Hillsborough County deputies say she organized a bank fraud scheme on social media, leading to the theft of thousands of dollars.
The backstory:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the so-called ATM "tap-in" scheme began on May 8, 2025, with a tip identifying Janetcilize Martinez, 24, as the organizer.
HCSO says Martinez was advertising "tap-in" services on social media. The sheriff's office describes it as "a type of fraud involving the use of legitimate debit cards from willing account holders to deposit fraudulent/counterfeit checks. The funds are immediately withdrawn at an ATM before the check returns as fraudulent."
Detectives say they found several public social media posts from Martinez soliciting participants, while also sharing images of withdrawal receipts for large amounts of money.
Mugshot of Janetcilize Martinez. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
HCSO says a search warrant at Martinez's home on Tuesday, July 29, uncovered the following items:
- 117 credit cards with names other than her own
- Tools and accessories to produce counterfeit credit cards
- Multiple bank documents containing personal information
- $6,292 in cash
- 78 grams of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
- A semi-automatic handgun
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What they're saying:
"Theft is not a victimless crime. It affects real people and real businesses," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This individual thought she could cash in on a criminal scheme, but now she will pay the price for her actions. If you choose to steal, know that we will catch you and hold you accountable."
What's next:
Martinez faces the following charges:
- Possession of credit card making equipment
- Unlawful possession of personal identification of another (5 or more)
- Fraudulent use of personal information
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of cannabis (more than 20 grams)
- Possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.