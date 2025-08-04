Attempted murder fugitive on the run for 2 years arrested after knocking down officer: WHPD

The Brief Winter Haven police say D'Architray Sapp had a warrant for attempted first-degree murder for more than two years. Sapp ran into an apartment last Friday night, according to investigators, then knocked an officer down after being handcuffed. Officers arrested Sapp after tasing him. He faces several charges.



A convicted felon wanted for attempted first-degree murder is now behind bars after Winter Haven police say he knocked an officer down before being tased as he tried to run away.

The backstory:

The Winter Haven Police Department says officers tracked down D'Architray Sapp, 27, at the Abbey Lane Apartments on Friday, Aug. 1.

Sapp had a warrant out of Polk County for attempted murder dating back more than two years, according to investigators, and he ran into an apartment when he saw the officers.

Police say officers evacuated other people from the apartment, then handcuffed Sapp, but he pulled his arms in front of his body and ran.

While running, investigators say Sapp purposely used his shoulder to knock a female officer to the ground. She was not injured.

Two officers then tased Sapp, according to police, and took him into custody.

Mugshot of D'Architray Sapp. Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.

What's next:

Sapp faces the following charges:

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Resisting arrest without violence

Attempted first-degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Fleeing to elude

Giving false information to law enforcement

Knowing driving while license suspended

Criminal mischief