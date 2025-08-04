Attempted murder fugitive on the run for 2 years arrested after knocking down officer: WHPD
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A convicted felon wanted for attempted first-degree murder is now behind bars after Winter Haven police say he knocked an officer down before being tased as he tried to run away.
The backstory:
The Winter Haven Police Department says officers tracked down D'Architray Sapp, 27, at the Abbey Lane Apartments on Friday, Aug. 1.
Sapp had a warrant out of Polk County for attempted murder dating back more than two years, according to investigators, and he ran into an apartment when he saw the officers.
Police say officers evacuated other people from the apartment, then handcuffed Sapp, but he pulled his arms in front of his body and ran.
While running, investigators say Sapp purposely used his shoulder to knock a female officer to the ground. She was not injured.
Two officers then tased Sapp, according to police, and took him into custody.
Mugshot of D'Architray Sapp. Courtesy: Winter Haven Police Department.
What's next:
Sapp faces the following charges:
- Battery on a law enforcement officer
- Resisting arrest without violence
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Fleeing to elude
- Giving false information to law enforcement
- Knowing driving while license suspended
- Criminal mischief
The Source: This story was written with information from the Winter Haven Police Department.