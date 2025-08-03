Leto High School principal arrested, charged with possession of cocaine

Watch FOX 13 News in the video player above.

The principal of Leto High School in Tampa is under arrest and facing several charges, including possession of cocaine.

The backstory:

Temple Terrace police arrested Scott Hazlett, 40, early Saturday morning.

He has been charged with the following:

Driving under the influence

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

In a post on X on July 8, Hillsborough County Schools congratulated Hazlett for being named principal at the school.

What they're saying:

"I hope that the students will remember the one thing about it being 100% preventable," said Linda Unfried of MADD of Hillsborough County, "and that they are educated enough."

The arrest was made at 1:40 Saturday morning near Fowler and 60th Street.

"I am thankful, and he should be thankful that Temple terrace police stopped him before he killed someone," said Unfried.

He was 15 miles from his home address.

"It should not happen with anyone in this day and age," said Unfried. "There is no reason, no excuse anymore."

He was released ten hours later on a $3,500 bond.

Dig deeper:

In 2018, he led a new international school in Vietnam, before coming back to Hillsborough Schools in 2019 to work at Leto as an assistant principal.

The district sent a voicemail to the Leto community making them aware of the arrest on drug charges.

"We take this matter seriously, and as a result of the charges, he has been placed on administrative leave," the voicemail said.

On Sunday, the school district issued the following statement:

"He has served in the district since 2007 and is currently on administrative leave following the recent charges. These allegations are deeply concerning, and we understand the impact this may have on our students and staff. We remain committed to providing the students and staff with the appropriate support during this time."

What's next:

The interim principal for Leto will be the current assistant principal of administration, Babita Artabasy.