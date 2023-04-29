Tampa teenager randomly shot in car on I-4

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night.

At around 10:40 p.m., a Tampa man was traveling westbound on Interstate 4 near Branch Forbes Road with his 14-year-old daughter when their car was fired upon.

Police say two bullets hit the car, and one hit the teenager's leg.

She was transported to a hospital for medical care and is in stable condition, according to a police report.

There is no description of a suspect at this time, and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

