Tampa teenager randomly shot in car on I-4
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night.
At around 10:40 p.m., a Tampa man was traveling westbound on Interstate 4 near Branch Forbes Road with his 14-year-old daughter when their car was fired upon.
Police say two bullets hit the car, and one hit the teenager's leg.
She was transported to a hospital for medical care and is in stable condition, according to a police report.
There is no description of a suspect at this time, and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.