Auburndale man arrested in Georgia following 'suspicious disappearance' of 81-year-old man, deputies say
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - A Polk County man is facing a murder charge after he was found and arrested in Georgia.
According to the sheriff's office, 30-year-old David Jesse Williams was on several charges including tampering with evidence and grand theft.
The arrest came after the "suspicious disappearance" of an 81-year-old man who is also from Auburndale.
Williams is in custody in Georgia.
Additional information will be provided by Sheriff Grady Judd on Monday afternoon.