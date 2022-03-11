Former Lakeland commissioner due in court for plea hearing

article

A plea deal has been reached in the case against a former Lakeland city commissioner, who was charged with murder.

According to Michael Dunn's attorney, the ex-commissioner reached a plea deal and is expected to enter that plea Friday morning. However, his lawyer would not go into further detail.

This comes just days before jury selection was scheduled to begin for Dunn’s second-degree murder trial. He is accused of shooting Christobal Lopez to death for trying to shoplift a $15 hatchet from his army supply store back in 2018.

Surveillance video shows Lopez tried to leave the store, but Dunn grabbed him and shot him twice in the torso. Lopez died at the scene.

PREVIOUS: Video shows Lakeland store owner confront, kill suspected shoplifter

Dunn’s lawyer initially claimed self-defense.

"This situation was commenced and started not by Michael Dunn, someone made a choice to shoplift," said James ‘Rusty’ Franklin, Dunn's attorney. "Mr. Dunn then was confronted with a situation where he sees an ax and an ax is coming toward him."

But according to arrest paperwork, Lopez did not make any verbal threats, nor did he appear to make any threatening movements toward Dunn.

Advertisement

Last year a judge ruled a Stand Your Ground defense would not be allowed in this case.