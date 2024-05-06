Tampa police investigating death as homicide after man's body found in road

A man was found dead in Tampa on Saturday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide. According to police, a white man in his 30s was found near N 34th St and E. Columbus Dr.

Authorities say that officers responded to reports of a man down on the ground at 1:18 p.m. According to investigators, the victim died as a result of upper-body trauma.

Detectives say they are in the early stages of the investigation and are actively working to determine the circumstances that led to the man's death.

Tampa Police Detectives ask anyone who may have information to call the Tampa Police at 813.231.6130. To contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay, click here.

