Texas officials have confirmed that previously missing 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

Polk County Sheriff's Office says search crews located her body in the Trinity River on US Highway 59 near Livingston, Texas.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Polk County DA Shelly Sitton says that based on the evidence, an arrest warrant is in progress for Don Steven McDougal, 42. He faces a capital murder charge, which means he will be eligible for the death penalty.

McDougal was arrested on Friday for an unrelated Aggravated Assault charge.

Polk County officials say Cunningham's body is undergoing an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

Law enforcement officials say cellphone analysis, videos collected during the investigation, and information from McDougal himself led to the discovery. Police claim they would have found her body even without information from McDougal.

Authorities would not answer if McDougal told them to lower the Trinity River levels to find her body. McDougal "had advised" that the location where she was found was somewhere he had been, though he didn't confirm that's where the body was, officials said in the press conference.

"If the evidence supports that", DA Sitton says they'll pursue the death penalty.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Missing Audrii Cunningham: Suspect confesses leaving home with 11-year-old the day of disappearance

An Amber Alert was issued for Audrii on Thursday, February 15 when she didn't get on the school bus in her Livingston-area neighborhood and never made it to school. The Amber Alert for Cunningham was been discontinued.

McDougal is the last person to be with the 11-year-old, according to officials. Our investigation into McDougal shows he has an extensive criminal history with multiple violent convictions.