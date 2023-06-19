Authorities searching for driver who fled the scene of fatal Pasco County hit-and-run

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on SR-54 early Sunday morning.

A 37-year-old man was cycling in the westbound lanes of SR-54 near Sunlake Boulevard just before 2 a.m. when he was hit by the mirror of a vehicle trying to pass him, FHP said.

Authorities say that the driver did not render aid and fled the scene.

Based on pieces of the vehicle found at the scene, troopers said that they suspect the vehicle involved is a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.



