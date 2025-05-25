Autistic girl found by Clearwater officer on jagged rocks near water at Clearwater Pass

The Brief An autistic girl was found by a Clearwater police officer on the jagged rocks near the water at Clearwater Pass. The girl was found on May 10 in a construction area near the water with dangerous currents. Clearwater police say that the girl likely would have drowned if she had fallen into the water.



A Clearwater police officer made an important rescue earlier this month when he found an autistic and non-verbal girl in a dangerous spot on some jagged rocks near the water at Clearwater pass.

What we know:

The girl, who was visiting the area with her family, was found on May 10 in a construction area near the water with dangerous currents.

Clearwater police say that the girl likely would have drowned if she had fallen into the water.

Several other officers were searching along the beach for the missing girl.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how the girl got down near the water or how long she was there.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.

