Baby injured, man charged with child abuse after throwing dirt-filled planter  

A 10-month-old suffered a lump on the side of its head after Montrail Charles Ross threw a large tin planter at it, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Ross began throwing bricks, a tin planter filled with dirt and a large outdoor plant with thorns following an argument with the baby’s mother.

The baby’s mother asked Ross to stop, but he yelled profanity and continued throwing the objects, deputies said.

The baby was inside a stroller when the planter struck it on the left side of the head. The force used to throw the planter caused the stroller the baby was in to fall over on to its side.



Ross faces charges of child abuse and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

