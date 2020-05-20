Bar owners in Hillsborough, Pinellas plan Wednesday protests to reopen business

Bay Area bartenders are planning to take their message to the streets, saying it's not fair they weren't included in the latest round of reopenings in Florida.

Protests are scheduled on both sides of the bay on Wednesday.

At 11 a.m., one protest will be held in front of the Pinellas County Courthouse, located at 315 Court Street in Clearwater. The second protest will take place at noon, at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Columbus Drive in Tampa.

So far in Florida, restaurants, shops, and gyms have all been able to try their hand at a safe reopening. Now, bars say it’s their turn, demanding that the governor let them serve.

On Tuesday, in Bradenton, more than 100 bartenders and bar owners took to Manatee Avenue with the same message. People came out to wave signs and grab the attention of local lawmakers and Governor Ron DeSantis, requesting for the phase one rules to be relaxed so they can get back to work.

Their argument: if restaurants and breweries have been allowed to reopen safely, they should be too. In Pinellas County, leaders gave breweries the green light to reopen.

"We're being treated unfairly," said John Russo, a bar owner. "If you're over 21, like my sign says, it shouldn't matter if you're 6-foot away from someone being served by a server who has a mask and gloves. Whether you're drinking a Coke or cocktail, what would be the difference?"

Bar owners said they’ve missed out on a significant amount of revenue over the last two months, and if they aren’t allowed to reopen soon, some may not be able to reopen again at all.

Under phase one, bars and nightclubs must stay closed, and, unlike restaurants, they can't rely on to-go orders to try to stay afloat.