Barricaded man inside Plant City home prompts evacuation in neighborhood

article

Hillsborough County investigators are attempting to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself inside a Plant City home.

The scene is unfolding in the 1900 block of Sparkman Road. The sheriff’s office responded to the area before 8 a.m. after learning a person barricaded himself inside the home.

Nearby residents were evacuated. Deputies said they believe the barricaded individual is alone inside the residence.

Sparkman Road is closed between Jap Tucker Road and Clemons Road during the investigation.

Check back for updates

