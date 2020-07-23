Bartow police arrest 2 for first-degree attempted murder

Bartow police arrested Cheyanne Prentice, 24 and Elvin Brea, 25 on first-degree attempted murder charges after they allegedly shot someone in the area of Indica Court and Parker Street on July 10.

According to police, the victim was shopping at a Circle K store on West Main Street shortly before 11 p.m. when Prentice and Brea pulled up in a vehicle.

Police said Prentice went inside the store and Brea can be seen on video motioning to Prentice to exit the store. She left the store and returned to the vehicle, leaving the victim inside.



A short time later, the victim exited the store and left on his bicycle. Police said as the victim began traveling southbound on Floral Avenue, the suspects left the parking lot and began following the victim.

Once on South Floral Avenue, Prentice, who was driving the vehicle, swerved toward the victim, in an apparent attempt to strike the victim, police said. The victim swerved and sped west on Parker Street.

The suspects followed the victim west on Parker Street, and approached the victim at a high rate of speed, police said.

The pair stopped beside the victim and Brea extended his arm out of the vehicle and shot the victim, striking him in the torso, according to the Bartow police department.

The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Both suspects were located and arrested on July 22 and were charged with attempted first-degree murder. Prentice faces an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Brea faces an additional charge of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.