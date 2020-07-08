Basketball coach at Tampa Bay Tech accused of having sexual relations with student

article

The head coach of the girl's basketball team at Tampa Bay Technical High School was arrested four years after sexual misconduct occurred between himself and a student, officials announced Wednesday.

Hillsborough County detectives said the incidents occurred in 2016, and the victim, who was a student at the school that year, recently came forward to file a report. On Tuesday, they arrested 48-year-old Reginald Lawrence.

Officials said Lawrence had sexual relations with the student during six different occasions at his home.

"Students trusted this man as their coach, and as a parent myself, I am absolutely disgusted," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Nobody should ever have their childhood ripped from them as this young victim did. After years of suffering, I applaud the victim for coming forward so this man could face the consequences for his despicable actions."

On the school's website, Lawrence is listed as a student success coach, which is part of the guidance staff.

He is also the head coach of Tampa Bay Tech's varsity girl's basketball team. Lawrence has coached the team since 2009, and led them to a state championship in 2019, the first championship in the school's history.

Advertisement

School district officials say they received no previous complaints or investigations regarding Lawrence.

The Hillsborough County School District released the following statement:

“We are shocked and deeply troubled by these charges. Our parents expected this individual to protect their children and he broke that trust. He will not be returning to our campus and is on administrative leave pending termination.”

Lawrence was arrested on several charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Anyone with information or are possibly a victim of Lawrence's is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

