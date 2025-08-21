Bay Area artist meshes painting, computer programming to create wearable art

The Brief Jhordyn T. Innocent is preparing for Wearable ART19, the Dunedin Fine Art Center's biggest annual fundraiser of the year. He creates ponchos, which he said are the perfect medium to display art. He uses a web editor to create patterns, which he incorporates into the ponchos.



Pattern making through programming is how artist Jhordyn T. Innocent describes one of his creative processes.

"I would say I'm an abstract figurative painter. I like to mesh my graphic design and programming skills and kind of just have it all-in-one in a poncho," Innocent said.

The painting aspect is self-taught. He's been drawing and doodling all of his life. The programming comes from school. He programs large security systems for a living. He picked ponchos as the medium, because there are two sides to share work.

"The way I turn programming into art is there's this web editor called P5JS. You're programming parameters and actually using creativity to create patterns," Innocent said.

Most of Innocent's pieces start with painting on a canvas. It's usually abstract in nature. He'll see gaps in the pieces that will get filled with his "programming." He uses the web editor to create patterns. The parameters can change size, speed, shapes among other aspects of a moving graphic.

He then transfers that image to Photoshop and manipulates it more. The end pattern is printed and then transferred to the canvas. Both the paintings and patterns get used in his ponchos, which he sews himself.

"I kind of still want to paint, because painting gives me the ability to release that kind of randomness energy, but then when I sit down, and I'm able to sew or program, there's just more of a structure to it," Innocent said. "I think a lot of people don't realize, like, when you have structure, it almost in a way allows you to be more creative, and that's how I feel."

Innocent joins nine other artists and three other first-time participants for Wearable ART 19. The fashion show's theme is "Blurred." The show takes place on Saturday, August 23, at the Dunedin Community Center.

