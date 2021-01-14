Bay Area biker known as ‘Everywhere Eddy’ has ridden to almost every state in America

If you're looking for Eddy Luiso you can find him just about everywhere.

"It's because I kind of travel everywhere," Luiso explained.

Friends call him "Everywhere Eddy" because he has traveled to almost every state in the union.

"I’ve ridden through 45 of the 48 lower states of the United States," Luiso said. "I've missed North Dakota, which is crazy because I've been to South Dakota five times. I've missed Delaware and Vermont."

This 73-year-old "Where's Waldo" motorcycle enthusiast has a keen sense of adventure.

"The freedom that you feel, the freedom that you get when you are out riding is amazing," Luiso shared.

Luiso started riding bikes 30 years ago to help relieve stress.

"Riding a motorcycle...is the best therapy for anything."

Luiso is so popular that he writes for Full Throttle and Rider Now magazines.

"My magazine page is pictures, selfies, me with people and enjoying themselves," he said. "I get to make people smile and that's important to me."

He even has a Facebook page.

"I have close to 5,000 friends on Facebook and that's the Facebook limit for friends."

Luiso has ridden more than 15,000 miles this year. He said it would have been more if it wasn't for COVID-19.

"There's nothing like it. When it's a rainy day. I'm kind of sad. But I make up for it on the next nice sunny day."

A sunny day to ride his Harley to new adventures.

