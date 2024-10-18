Bay Area bird sanctuary recovering from significant storm damage: 'It's very devastating'

Located a short walk from the water, the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary suffered unprecedented damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"Seeing it, it's very devastating. Walking in the hospital, it almost makes you cry, but we're working our best to get it up and going," Seaside Seabird Sanctuary Avian Hospital Technician Amy Nulph said.

The nonprofit’s hospital was hit hard by Helene’s 4-foot storm surge, losing their x-ray machine and generator. This week, workers have begun ripping out the lower level of drywall.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary suffered unprecedented damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"Our hospital totally flooded, so it's just a matter of cleaning that up and replacing a lot of the equipment," Seaside Seabird Sanctuary Avian Hospital Technician Jillian Sadler said.

High winds blew an air conditioning vent onto their shorebird enclosure, destroying the protective netting. Other smaller enclosures were either destroyed or heavily damaged.

The sanctuary treats around 3,500 birds a year, so getting the hospital up and running is a top priority. Around 100 birds are permanent residents. A little more than half have returned home, while the rest are still safe in an evacuation shelter in Largo.

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary is still taking in injured and sick birds when possible, although there's no timetable for reopening.

"The birds are going to be happy to get home, and I think we're doing OK, little baby steps," Pulph said.

Fifty birds were being treated prior to the storms and were all transferred to other sanctuaries around the state.

"We are down, but we are definitely not out. We’re just working day to day," Seaside Seabird Sanctuary Vice President Alex Vongontard said.

READ: Here's what you need to know about storm debris cleanup county-by-county

A lot of the day to day involves cleanup, especially sand and debris. The sanctuary has been helped by volunteers, with another community clean-up event scheduled for this weekend.

Additionally, in the short term, staff members say they need washers and dryers. In the long term, they are hoping for financial donations.

Staff members say volunteers helped prepare the sanctuary for Hurricane Milton, and much of the progress after Milton is due to volunteers continuing to help.

Staff members say volunteers helped prepare the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary for Hurricane Milton, and much of the progress after Milton is due to volunteers continuing to help.

"We've already gotten some washing machines donated, and I almost cried," Sadler said. "Just seeing the support we've already gotten has been just overwhelming, and seeing our birds come home, I'll probably cry."

As staff members are still digging through the damage, there’s no timetable for reopening. They are still taking injured and sick birds when possible, but won’t be able to help as many until reopening.

For more information on the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, including how you can help the nonprofit, click here.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: