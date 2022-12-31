Bay Area Catholics reflect on the life, legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

Catholic churches across the Bay Area are mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died Saturday at the age of 95. He was most well-known for being the first Pope to step down in 600 years when he retired in February 2013 due to health reasons.

The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is hitting close to home for Catholic churches in the Bay Area.

"He was a quiet man, a great intellect, someone who was a clear teacher, taught the trues of the faith in a beautiful, very accessible way and so forth, and eminently kind to everyone he encountered," Father Len Plazewski with Christ the King Catholic Church said.

Plazewski met Pope Benedict XVI.

"It was very, very beautiful and my brother and my sister-in-law, they were just in tears. They thought, well, I never thought I would be able to meet the Pope and it was really a beautiful moment," Plazewski said.

Pope Benedict XVI served as Pope from April 2005 to February 2013. He became the first Pope in 600 years to retire at the time citing "a lack of strength of mind and body".

"You see a legacy of humility, one who was able to say it's not about me. I'm going to step aside and let someone else take on this role. Ultimately, the cardinals elected Pope Francis so I think that example of humility, of doing what's best for the church over what's what best for the individual," Plazewski said.

Bishop Gregory Parkes of the Diocese of St. Petersburg also reflected on Pope Benedict XVI's death.

"With sadness, we mourn the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and with gratitude give thanks for his many years of service and ministry to the Church," Parkes wrote in a statement on the church's Facebook page. "He was a humble servant who faithfully accepted and fulfilled God’s will for his life. His theological intellect and spiritual wisdom will certainly be missed. May this humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord now rest in the peace of God’s loving and merciful arms."