Bay Area chef's virtual cooking classes raise money for childhood cancer research

A well-known chef in the Bay area is using her cooking skills to satisfy appetites -- but also to help children fighting for their lives.

Tuesday night, Chef Rosana Rivera kicked off a series of online cooking classes which will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Creative fundraisers like these help nonprofits keep their mission alive following a difficult year.

Chef Rosana Rivera's heart is in the kitchen.

"I've been cooking since I was probably 12 years old with my mom and grandmother," Rivera said. "To also be able to use my craft to give back to others."

Her soul is rooted in serving others.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, she's been feeding Tampa Bay for 15 years, first at Piquant and now at Xilo and Kofe at Tampa's Hall on Franklin.

"I'm very blessed to do for a career, what I love to do," Rivera said.

Her signature beef empanadas even earned her a win on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay. But Tuesday night, her recipes were aimed at beating something bigger -- childhood cancer.

It was the first of her "Cooking Funds the Cure Virtual Series" with proceeds supporting critical research through the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Her featured tapas were pan con tomate and patatas bravas.

While Chef Rosana blanched, chopped and spiced in her kitchen, participants followed virtually from theirs.

The pandemic forced many nonprofits to hold off on large, in-person fundraisers they depend on. It's also led to nearly a million nonprofit jobs lost according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Johns Hopkins University.

For the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, creative efforts like these help fill the gaps and keep their crucial work going.

"That's why we're here today, to share my love of helping others through food," Rivera said.

Rivera's passion for food and a dash of technology is a recipe to save lives.

"Any time that you reach a point in your life that you feel happy with where you are, I think it's time to expand your thinking to your community," Rivera said.

Chef Rosana will host the virtual classes, presented by Rollin' Oats Market and Cafe, on the next two Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. She'll be whipping up classic crepes and her winning empanada recipe. Learn more at https://nationalpcf.org/cooking-with-chef-rosana/