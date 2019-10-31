Bay Area deputies crack down on sex offenders before Halloween

Officials in Hillsborough and Manatee counties is cracking down on sex offenders ahead of Halloween.

Deputies went on a door-knocking spree on Wednesday, reminding offenders of the rules when it comes to trick-or-treating. They are not allowed to hand out candy, decorate their house for Halloween, or even leave their porch lights on.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office also provided the following safety tips for parents:

LINK: You can find where sex offenders live in your neighborhood by heading to the FDLE website.