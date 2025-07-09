Bay Area emergency officials urge residents to sign up for alert notifications after deadly Texas flooding

The Brief Emergency management officials in Tampa Bay are urging residents to sign up for emergency alerts, citing recent deadly flooding in Texas and North Carolina. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and emergency leaders warn that alerts are not just for hurricanes, but any life-threatening event. Despite the system being in place, many residents are still not signed up and officials want that to change.



In the wake of deadly flash flooding in Texas that claimed at least 120 lives, emergency leaders are pushing for more residents to sign up for emergency alert notifications.

What we know:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor posted a video on social media Wednesday, urging the public to take the alert system seriously.

"We are not immune," Castor said, referencing the tragedies in Texas and North Carolina. "We need you to be prepared and be ready."

Tampa Emergency Services Director John Antapasis emphasized that the alerts are often the first notice the public receives about a dangerous situation.

"These aren’t just for hurricanes," he said. "There are human-caused hazards that can happen at any time. Being in the know saves lives."

The backstory:

The renewed focus on alerts comes after Texas authorities promised to re-examine their emergency notification procedures. Many flood victims reported they were caught off guard.

"There’s going to be a time to review what can be done differently," said U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. "How can we make sure people have an earlier alert?"

Florida provides funding to local governments to operate their alert systems, which can geo-target messages for more accurate and timely warnings.

In Pinellas County, only about 116,000 people are currently signed up — leaving hundreds of thousands potentially in the dark during an emergency.

What they're saying:

"Anywhere it can rain, it can flood," said Spencer Shaw, the emergency management coordinator in Pinellas County. "Flooding is a serious hazard in Florida and not just during hurricanes."

He added that the alert system is used for a wide range of emergencies, including boil water notices, tornado warnings and severe storms.

What's next:

Local emergency teams are encouraging residents across the Bay Area to register for emergency alerts through county and city websites.

Officials hope that by boosting enrollment, they can avoid the tragedies seen in other states and better protect the public before disaster strikes.