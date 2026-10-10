Bay Area first responders deploy to Florida Panhandle after Isaias

The Brief A 46-person team from Polk County deployed to Okaloosa County after Isaias made landfall. Florida Task Force 3 sent 74 people from Tampa Bay-area fire departments to Tallahassee, while Pasco County deployed another 30. Crews are bringing specialized equipment and search-and-rescue skills to help communities recover.



Emergency crews from across the Bay Area are heading to Florida’s Panhandle to help communities deal with the aftermath of Isaias. Polk County’s team mobilized within hours of the state’s call for help, joining other local responders already deployed to assist.

Bay Area emergency response

Timeline:

A 46-person team made up of Polk County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Polk Fire Rescue and support staff left Saturday morning for Okaloosa County, where Isaias made landfall.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the team hit the road less than three hours after the state requested assistance. The crew is equipped to support its own operations in the field, with resources including bunk trailers, a command center, radio systems, fleet management equipment and portable kitchens.

Once in Okaloosa County, crews were expected to begin assessing conditions and helping clear roads so residents could get to and from their homes.

Other Bay Area crews deployed

Local perspective:

Polk County is one of several local agencies sending help.

Florida Task Force 3 Urban Search and Rescue, made up of personnel from St. Petersburg, Hillsborough County and Tampa fire rescue agencies, deployed 74 people to Tallahassee.

The team includes hazardous materials and medical specialists, swift-water rescue personnel and structural specialists who can assist if buildings have collapsed.

Pasco County Urban Search and Rescue also deployed 30 people Thursday morning.

Regional search teams

What they're saying:

Judd said the deployment comes after a difficult week for local first responders, who also responded to the deadly bus crash in Winter Haven.

He said the team’s preparation starts well before a storm hits "That's from year-round training. That's from years-round preparations. That's for us having a complex system and process That we have we have actually improved upon," he said.

Judd also said the responders volunteered for the mission, while colleagues back home work additional shifts to cover their duties.

Capt. Brandon Buchanan, the leader of Florida Task Force 3, said the team’s specialized personnel are prepared for a range of emergency situations, including water rescues and building collapses.

Panhandle deployment plan

What's next:

Polk County’s deployed crew is prepared to remain in the Panhandle for one to two weeks. A second wave of personnel is on standby if additional help is needed.