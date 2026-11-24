The Brief Thomas Markle Sr. has been indicted on child pornography charges nearly a week after he was found competent to stand trial. Now that Markle has been indicted before his December 1 preliminary hearing in Tampa, it will be canceled and the 82-year-old is expected to be transferred to California. Federal agents seized about 78 items containing suspected child sexual abuse images from two Los Angeles-area storage units Markle rented since 2008.



Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been indicted on child pornography charges nearly a week after he was found competent to stand trial.

Thomas Markle Sr. indicted

What we know:

The United States Attorney's Office's Central District of California said a federal grand jury indicted Thomas Markle Sr. on charges that he knowingly possessed child sexual abuse material, specifically 35 mm film negatives of prepubescent minors and minors who were not above the age of 12. Officials in California said he's charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Now that Markle has been indicted before his December 1 preliminary hearing in Tampa, it will be canceled and the 82-year-old is expected to be transferred to California. Markle originally wanted his preliminary hearing to be held in Tampa rather than California.

If Markle is convicted, he would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each count, prosecutors said.

What we don't know:

Federal prosecutors have not said when Markle is expected to be transferred to California, but they did confirm he is expected to be arraigned in the United States District Court in Los Angeles in the "coming weeks."

Markle child pornography investigation

The backstory:

Markle was arrested following the seizure of approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images in two storage units rented by the defendant in the Los Angeles area. Two images even depicted a man, who a witness identified as Markle, with a nude prepubescent girl, prosecutors said.

A third image depicted a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appears to be a part of a motel chain in the Philippines, officials in California said. The affidavit also describes additional photos that appear to show Markle with children.

Markle was taken from a senior care center in Lakeland by ambulance after his original arrest. A judge allowed Markle to be released as long as he wore an ankle monitor, but he was taken back into custody after he cut it off.

After he was taken back into custody, he had a mental health evaluation on November 20, where Dr. Amie Gerodimos examined Markle and found him competent to proceed with his criminal case. Markle did not contest the findings.

Dig deeper:

Authorities in the Philippines are also investigating Markle over alleged possession and intent to distribute child sexual abuse images.

The Women and Children Protection Center, a branch of the Philippine National Police, filed a formal criminal complaint with prosecutors Monday, police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co said in a written statement cited by the AP.

The complaint followed an investigation into digital devices found at Markle’s former home in Cebu City. Prosecutors will assess the case for possible charges. That complaint is separate from the federal criminal case in the United States.