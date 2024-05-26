Bay Area Gold Star families honor lost loved ones in Memorial Day ceremony: 'We've strengthened one another'

article

In front of a monument with his son's name etched into it, at Veteran's Memorial Park in Tampa, Oldsmar native Craig Gross took out his guitar and sang a special song he sings often on Memorial Day weekend.

"The name of the song is ‘They Buried My Son in Arlington,'" Gross told FOX 13’s Regina Gonzalez.

He wrote the somber lyrics himself, about the pain he felt after his son was killed in Afghanistan while serving in the United States Army.

"Cpl. Frank Robert Gross gave his full measure for our country on July 16, 2011," Gross recalled. "He was a dedicated soldier; he loved his family, he loved his God, and he loved his country."

Craig and his wife Toni have spent the last 13 years healing from that pain, and often visit Veterans Memorial Park to place their hand over Cpl. Gross's name.

"Honestly, I wish it was never there," Gross said as he looked at it. "I often say to other Gold Star families when we meet, I wish I never had to meet you. But, the Gold Star community is a tight community."

It's a community where so many bravely turn their pain into purpose. Craig and Toni started an organization called Gold Star Awareness to make the public aware of what being a Gold Star Family means. Toni is also a member of American Gold Star Mothers.

"There's a saying in the military that its soldiers die twice," Gross explained. "The first time when they're killed in action, and the second time when people quit mentioning their names. So, we see this as a mission."

On Sunday morning, the couple returned to Veterans Memorial Park once again, this time to join other military and Gold Star families from across Hillsborough County at an annual Memorial Day Observance.

Toni stood proud on stage while presenting the symbols of Service and Sacrifice alongside Army Veteran Anette Kirk, who lost her son, Pfc. Paul Orazio Cuzzupe, in 2010.

Together they honored their late children as their pictures flew high in the garden of gold, grateful for having each other.

"We've strengthened one another, and it's camaraderie," Kirk added. "We're there to try and comfort one another, share the good times, tell their stories and say their names."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter