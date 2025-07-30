Bay Area hardware stores brace for surge in customers once Florida’s hurricane sales tax break starts

The Brief Starting Friday, hurricane supplies will be exempt from Florida’s 7% sales tax — permanently. Items include generators, tarps, batteries, sunscreen and bug spray; chainsaws are excluded. Local hardware stores are bracing for a surge in big-ticket purchases like generators.



Hurricane preparations just got easier with Florida's new year-round sales tax break on supplies taking effect on Friday.

What we know:

Florida shoppers can soon stock up on storm supplies tax-free — every day of the year. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the exemption into the state’s new fiscal budget, turning what was once a two-week hurricane tax holiday into a permanent benefit.

The tax-free items include:

Generators

Gas cans

Tarps and smoke detectors

Batteries

Ground-anchor systems and tie-down kits

Sunscreen and bug spray

Power tools, including chainsaws, are not included in the exemption.

Local perspective:

Bryan Culp, owner of the Pinellas Central Ace Hardware, said his team is preparing for an influx of customers.

"I see the generators being the big thing, the big ticket item. Saving more tax, that'll be the big draw," Culp said.

He said some customers are holding off on big purchases until the exemption takes effect.

What's next:

While hurricane supplies will be tax-free year-round, additional tax holidays are coming:

Hunting, Fishing & Camping: Sept. 8 – Dec. 31 (flashlights included)

Back-to-School: All of August (school supplies under $50, clothing and shoes under $100)

Culp said his staff has created a running list to keep track of eligible items for each tax break.