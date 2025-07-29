Hurricane supplies are permanently tax-free in Florida beginning August 1

The Brief Many items that should be in a hurricane supply kit will be tax-free starting August 1, 2025. When Governor Ron DeSantis signed the latest budget, he said this year's budget and tax packages will make the disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday permanent year-round.



When Governor Ron DeSantis signed the latest budget, he said this year's budget and tax packages make the disaster-preparedness sales tax holiday permanent year-round, while expanding the back-to-school sales tax holiday to the entire month of August each year.

Tax-free hurricane supplies

Effective August 1, 2025, the following items which have been temporarily exempted during past tax holidays, are always exempt:

Batteries:

Only sizes specified below are exempt:

AA-cell

AAA-cell

C-cell

D-cell

6-volt

9-volt

Bicycle helmets:

Youth bicycle helmets were previously exempt; all bicycle helmets are exempt beginning August 1, 2025.

Carbon monoxide alarms :

"Carbon monoxide alarm" means a device that is meant for the purpose of detecting carbon monoxide, that produces a distinct audible alarm, and that meets the requirements of and is approved by the Florida Building Commission.

Fire extinguishers:

"Fire extinguisher" means a cylinder that:

Is portable and can be carried or is on wheels

Is manually operated

May use a variety of extinguishing agents that are expelled under pressure

Is rechargeable or non-rechargeable

Is installed, serviced, repaired, recharged, inspected, and hydrotested according to applicable procedures of the manufacturer, standards of the National Fire Protection Association, and the Code of Federal Regulations

Is listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Insect repellent :

Products registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency which are designed to deter insects and are intended for application to the skin of a person.

Life jackets :

Personal flotation device approved by the U.S. Coast Guard intended to be worn by a person to provide buoyancy to support a person in the water.

Portable gas cans:

Portable gas or diesel fuel cans with a capacity of 5 gallons or less.

Portable generators:

Portable engine-driven generators capable of producing 10,000 running watts or less.

Smoke detection devices :

As defined in s 83.51, F.S., "smoke detection device" means an electrical or battery-operated device which detects visible or invisible particles of combustion and which is listed by Underwriters Laboratories, Inc., Factory Mutual Laboratories, Inc., or any other nationally recognized testing laboratory using nationally accepted testing standards.

Sunscreen :

Excludes cosmetics or other products that are not primarily intended to absorb, reflect, or scatter ultraviolet radiation.

Waterproof tarpaulins :

Flexible waterproof tarps and sheeting that are 1,000 square feet or less.