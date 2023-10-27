Bay Area lawyer under investigation after shutting down business with unfinished cases, no refunds for clients

The Florida Bar Association confirmed Friday it launched an investigation into a lawyer who recently shuttered his business, leaving a number of cases unfinished and not offering refunds.

Several former clients of Dennis Szafran told FOX 13 they needed a probate attorney to help settle their loved ones' estates after their relative passed away, so they reached out to Szafran.

"It was sudden, real sudden," said Donald Massey, whose mother died in January.

READ: Man with Tampa ties accused of killing Maryland judge found dead in wooded area: Sheriff

"[Szafran's] law group was the number two recommended law firm for probate in the state in the Tampa area," said Kara Arnold, whose father passed away in February.

Massey and Arnold said they paid Szafran a retainer fee, followed by additional costs in the ensuing months, totaling about $5,000 for Arnold and more than $3,600 for Massey.

Earlier this month, however, they received a letter from Szafran that read, in part, "Due to unforeseen financial circumstances, DJS Law Group has been forced to close its doors. We understand this may come as a shock, and we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause you."

"I just couldn't believe it. I was just like, 'Wow. How can someone take your money and run?'" Massey said.

MORE: Candlelight vigil honors death of East Tampa hit-and-run victim, family pleas for arrest

Arnold emailed Szafran and asked for a refund, but was told, "unfortunately the firm is insolvent, and we are unable to provide our clients with a refund."

Arnold views this as theft.

"I'm already dealing with everything else and then having that and getting my money stolen is just another added extra stress to the whole situation," she said.

A background check through public records shows Szafran filed for bankruptcy in 2010 while living in New Jersey. As of October 27, he had not done so in Florida. What public records show he did do, however, is purchase a new home in Tampa in September with a reported sale price of $737,500.

Massey said it doesn't add up.

READ: Cyclists concerned as deadly hit-and-runs become trend in Tampa Bay Area

"How could you do that to anyone at all? What if someone did that to your family? How would you feel?" he wondered.

FOX 13 tried to stop by Szafran's new house, but it was in a gated community. A crew also went to an address listed under his name in Oldsmar, but no one answered the door. A call and text messages to Szafran's cell phone went unanswered.

His former clients, however, want answers and for him to do the right thing.

"I just would hope they would come forward as a family and him as a good person, hopefully, that I'm believing in, that he will come forward and give that money back," Arnold said.

A legal expert told FOX 13 Szafran's former clients can contact the Florida Bar to file complaints and claims to try to recoup their money. They can also contact law enforcement to determine whether any laws were broken.