Bay Area man searches for family ancestor’s remains 100 years after death in World War I

Alexander Curran knows his great, great uncle pretty well, even though he died more than 100 years ago.

His name was John Curran, and he died in France in World War I before reaching his 28th birthday.

"He was born August 1, 1891 in Philadelphia," said Alexander. "By the time he was 18, he was working as a carpenter."

John died on a November day in 1918 from wounds he suffered fighting Germans days earlier on a battlefield in France.

"And war ended four days later, on November 11, 1918," said Alexander.

But where his great, great uncle was buried is unclear.

Alexander is with a group called Doughboy MIA, and they want the French government to allow the group to use modern technology to try and find his uncle’s remains, starting at a former graveyard miles from the site of the hospital where he died. It was dismantled decades ago and a house is there now.

Alexander plans to return to France soon to continue his studies of the area where his ancestor died. Someday he would like to bring the remains of John Curran home.

"I feel like there’s going to be a relief that he’s finally coming home even after all this time," said Alexander.

