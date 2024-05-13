WWII veteran composes piece for Florida Orchestra on Battle of the Bulge

A 98-year-old WWII army veteran and his gift for composing music are getting the attention of the Florida Orchestra.

Fred Faulkner created an original piece of music to commemorate the Battle of the Bulge, which he participated in during WWII.

On Sunday night, the Florida Orchestra played his piece of music for the first time during their Pops in the Park event, their largest concert of the year.

Faulkner says Sunday night was the biggest honor of his life.

"I'm just trying to do something that would keep the memory of this battle alive," Faulkner said. "It was so bad. The Europeans say it was the coldest weather they ever had in 50 years in Europe. That's saying something."

Florida Orchestra at Pops in the Park

He composed the piece about 10 years ago, initially for a concert band to commemorate the Battle of the Bulge.

Faulkner served as a radio intercept operator near the front lines. He would pick up enemy radio signals and transmit them to translators to be interpreted.

The piece is called the Ardennes March, named after the Ardennes region between Belgium and Luxemburg where the Battle of the Bulge took place. Faulkner remembers it being bitterly cold.

Just a few weeks ago, he learned the Florida Orchestra would be playing his composition. We talked to him about the moment he found out.

"I was ecstatic. This is the crown of my life. To my knowledge, no amateur composition has ever been played by a major symphony orchestra before; this is the first time."