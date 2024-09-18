Bay Area meter reader saves co-worker’s life: 'I’m glad we were together that day'

For meter readers with the City of Temple Terrace, their days often start and end the same. But, for one employee, a day in August was anything but normal. He took quick action to save his co-worker’s life.

Floyd Dozier says he’s no hero because he would do it again in a heartbeat. Helping people is second nature to him.

"I’m actually living with my parents trying to take care of them," he said.

When he’s not home with them, he works for the City of Temple Terrace as a meter reader. He shared with FOX 13 his recollection of an August day that started like so many others.

"Me and Mary have been riding together and I’m glad we were together that day," he said.

They went to a home to read a meter and take pictures. When they forgot to get a camera in the truck, Dozier went to grab it.

"I ran back to get the phone to take pictures and she said ‘I’m bleeding,’" he explained. "She was calm and I thought she had a superficial scratch."

But it wasn’t. She was losing a lot of blood after her leg brushed up against a bush and it hit her femoral artery.

"I run back to the truck and looked for something and found a dirty rag for a tourniquet and by the time I turn around she was on the ground," Dozier said.

His first instinct was to get help and get it fast.

"I tied her leg off and cleaned up a little bit, snatch her up and went to the fire department," he said.

Once paramedics took over, he knew his work wasn’t done.

"I was trying to keep her calm. She started shaking. I started rubbing her back and keeping her calm," he explained. "She lost a lot of blood."

Mary ended up making a full recovery. The City of Temple Terrace honored him for his bravery by giving him a certificate of recognition and a few days off work. As he looks back, he’s just glad he was there for Mary.

"You see blood, a lot of people can’t handle it. I can’t handle it. But, I had to be strong for Mary that day," he explained.

