Bay Area non-profit empowers teens, young women through style choices

A Tampa Bay area non-profit is using clothes to help teens and young women with their self-esteem.

Gabby, enjoys the good times she has at Top Buttons Boutique and Designer Thrift store.

"You can be who you are and not be judged for it," said Gabby. "You can pick out your own styles and have fun and laugh a little."

The boutique is part of the faith-based non-profit Top Buttons. They provide mentorship and free clothing to young women.

"We want to make sure that girls are empowered to send the message that they have far more to offer than just their body," said Sarah Powers, the founder and CEO of Top Buttons. "So, yes, their talents, their personality, their capabilities. And we want to encourage them to showcase their best self with the way they put their selves together."

Powers founded Top Buttons 11 years ago when she was a single mom in her 20s. She understands how mentoring can help bring about positive change in a young person's life.

"We let these girls know that they are not alone and that the circumstances that they're dealing with right now is temporary. But, if they keep putting one foot in front of the other and looking towards their goals and trying to be positive, even in the midst of their hardship, they too can reach their goals that they have," Powers explained.

For the young women, the information and the free clothes are a Godsend.

" I love the message that they are trying to reach out to everyone," said Lily. "And like just getting all pampered it's fun."

"It helps build confidence a lot, because you're coming here with people who support you, your style choices, your body type," Gabby said.

Kriysta Johnson is a stylist who's been volunteering at the non-profit for 7 years.

"I just love being able to help the girls to pick out something and to to give them confidence in how they look and how they present themselves," Johnson said.

Building self-esteem and confidence through the power of love.

"We really want to encourage these girls that they can reach their goals, that they can do great things, too, and that they are more than capable," Powers said.