Bay Area breast cancer survivor finds purpose helping other patients

A woman who knows what it is like to undergo cancer treatment is trying to lessen the burden for current patients.

Cancer patients staying at the Hope Lodge recently received special care packages from Leaping Love.

Vanessa Bernard packs Leaping Love boxes for cancer patients.

"Leaping Love provides care packages for cancer patients, and it has products in there that help with the mind, body and spirit. It kind of has like a holistic approach to helping healing," Vanessa Bernard, the founder of Leaping Love said.

Bernard is a six-year breast cancer survivor and knows the pain that comes along with it.

Vanessa Bernard was diagnosed with breast cancer about six years ago.

Now, she's on a mission to make the road to recovery a tad bit easier for fellow cancer patients.

"I really had a lot of trauma from it. I was in my thirties. I was a newlywed," Bernard explained. "We were starting to try to have a family, and, so obviously, that turned everything upside down."

Leaping Love boxes stacked up.

To help pay-it-forward, Bernard got a financial lift from her gym Sweat St. Pete. The gym supported the cause by holding a fundraiser with their members.

"We love the fact that we are able to unite as a team and kind of build relationships and obviously help a great cause," Jodi Stabile, owner Sweat St. Pete said.

Sweat St. Pete held a fundraiser for Leaping Love.

The Hope lodge, which provides free housing for out-of-town cancer patients, is grateful for the care packages.

"It means so much to our patients, particularly during the holiday, where they are away from their families and being able to have these care packages kind of gives them a little piece of home," Anthony Brooks, Hope Lodge board president shared.

Leaping Love boxes contain products that Bernard found helpful while undergoing cancer treatment.

It’s gives the patients a home full of hope.

"I hope their reaction is that they feel obviously loved and supported and maybe get a little bit of joy and comfort out of it," Bernard said.

Click here for more information on the care boxes.