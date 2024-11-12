Bay Area nonprofit helping feed Hurricane Milton survivors

Gina Wilkins is on a mission to help kids and families in need. Through her organization in St. Petersburg, she's giving out free snack packs to children in schools.

What started as a simple idea to help those who need it most, Wilkins has seen The Kind Mouse grow rapidly.

"We still have the same volunteers we had 13 years ago, and the community just embraced us and off we went," said Gina. "And we're just feeding and feeding and feeding. It's wonderful."

The Kind Mouse in St. Pete helps feed children, and now the organization is reaching out to Hurricane Milton survivors.

"One retirement community where they lost their homes and their cars, and we were able to not only restock their pantries and give them hope, but also provide comfort to them," volunteer Beth Barnett said.

Every week, she and her volunteers prepare hundreds of snacks for students across the school district.

"We knew that there were hungry children in our backyard," said Gina. "So we got hold of Pinellas County School board and we started out feeding just five, five, five kids. And now we filled over a million tummies."

The Kind Mouse in St. Pete helps feed children, and now the organization is reaching out to Hurricane Milton survivors.

Nine-year-old Michelin Enlund has been helping out for three years.

"I'm helping people out and it is really a nice thing to do," Enlund said.

Charlotte Weil and her 3-year-old sister, Addy, love volunteering as well.

The Kind Mouse in St. Pete helps feed children, and now the organization is reaching out to Hurricane Milton survivors.

"I mean it's nice and helpful to other people who need it," Charlotte said.

"It's fun and it's good to help other people who need it," Addy said.

But it doesn't stop there. Now, Gina is spearheading an effort to help feed survivors of Hurricane Milton with an event called The Festival of Needs – A Community of Giving. It's happening Nov. 23 at Horan Park in St. Pete Beach.

Gina Wilkins is on a mission to help feed Hurricane Milton survivors through her nonprofit, The Kind Mouse.

"We're having several nonprofits there, and we're all going to be lined up and we're going to be giving items to the victims," said Gina. "We are going to have vendors there and music and Santa. But this is really something that we want to do for the people affected by the hurricane."

Gina hopes that the event will ease some of the stress that local families are facing.

"Just to be kind, to treat people the way you want to be treated and take care of your fellow neighbor. You. You know, it's by the grace of God it could be you," Gina said.

For more information on the Nov. 23 event, click here.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: