Bay Area organization keeps submarine band of brothers alive

There’s a place in Tampa where submariners can swap war stories, educate the public on life under the sea and inspire the next generation.

Tang Base is a Bay Area organization for submarine veterans. Its mission is to educate the public on the many sacrifices Navy submariners have made during battle.

"If you don't pay attention to history, if you don't learn from history, you're doomed to repeat it," said Tang Base commander Bob Sommer.

Navy veteran Dave Farrugia, spent 20 of his 26 years of service on submarines.

He says those who serve on subs usually form a strong bond due to the dangerous environment.

READ: Filmmakers with Tampa Bay area ties capture record-breaking skydives for documentary

"You can talk with your fellow submariners and say, ‘Hey, we've all been there and done that.’ We can discuss how we did it and what we did, where we wouldn't do that anywhere else," shared Farrugia.

Tang Base member Wayne Fernandez commanded the USS Skate, the third commissioned U.S. nuclear submarine.

READ: Corsos for Heroes non-profit provides veterans, first responders comfort with service dogs

"People ask me what it's like being on a submarine. It's like being in a house with a bunch of brothers," he explained. "But the windows are all closed, and you can't look outside. But you all live together, eat together, and watch movies in the evening together. So, it's like one big band of brothers."

Tang Base is named after the USS Tang, a World War II submarine. It sank 33 ships on the Pacific front before being sunk by its own circling torpedo, killing 78 men.

It's one of the many stories that live on through Tang Base. Bob Sommer hopes it inspires the next generation of submariners.

READ: 100-year-old WWII veteran plans to bench press 100 pounds this year: ‘That’s my goal’

"You're going to learn discipline," he shared. "You're going to learn punctuality. You're going to learn responsibility. You're going to learn accountability. You're going to learn that the guy next to you and the ones in the next room have to rely on you, as well as you rely on them for the safety of the ship."

Tang Base is not just for veterans who served on submarines. It has associate members as well who participate in activities.

Click here to learn more and see a calendar of events.