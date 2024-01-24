Bay Area photographer helps animals get adopted with 'Second Shot' program

article

At any given moment, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is home to 500-700 animals, many ready for forever homes.

When animals arrive there or other animal rescues, it’s called the "intake" process. A quick photo is taken, and many times that’s the photo used for potential adoption notices.

"A lot of people don’t really think of how overwhelming being in a shelter can be for an animal," Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s Regan Blessinger said. "This is the first time, it’s loud, it’s noisy. It smells, because there’s a million types of animals here."

That overwhelming feeling for the new animals sometimes translates to an underwhelming potential adoption photo. Local photographer Adam Goldberg saw that firsthand while volunteering, so he decided to help by taking photos of his own.

"They’re scared. They’re nervous. Their personality is not going to show," Goldberg said. "We let them run around the room. We let them have treats. We pet them a little bit. We give them belly rubs."

Goldberg has been volunteering since 2016, taking photos of around 750 animals. Goldberg, along with other volunteers, focus on overlooked animals, like pitbulls, black dogs and older animals. During a photoshoot, he makes tons of noises while trying to capture a perfect photo.

"Patience is a big part of it. We really get to see their personalities shine," he said. "Seeing a before and after of the intake photo and shelter photo, it’s night and day. It makes a big difference."

Goldberg’s passion for shelter pets has also transformed to a full-time business, AGoldPhoto Pet Photography, but his volunteer photoshoots have also grown as well. Thanks to partnerships with sponsors, he’s able to go from taking 15 animals a month to more than 60.

The program is now called "Second Shot."

"There’s something about taking a photo of a pet, posting it, and then them getting adopted a little faster, it’s really rewarding," he said.

For more information on "Second Shot," click here.