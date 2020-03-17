Bay Area YMCAs closing through March 29; transitioning efforts to help first responders

All YMCA locations around the Tampa Bay area will remain closed after 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and refocus efforts on helping the families of first responders and medical workers.

The organization says the closure affects all sports, aquatics, and special events in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties, with the exception of this week's Spring Break camp.

The Y said it will transition its focus to supporting children of healthcare workers and first responders, as well as other caregivers.

More than 20 Bay Area YMCA locations will begin a program to assist these families starting Monday, March 23. The Y said details about the program were forthcoming.

For more information and updates, visit the YMCA's website: https://www.tampaymca.org/coronavirus-updates

The Y set a tentative reopening date of March 29 but said they would reassess, based on the current guidance from local officials and the CDC.