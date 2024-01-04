Bay Pines VA Healthcare expands services for veterans experiencing homelessness

article

Veterans experiencing homelessness are entering the new year with expanded access to healthcare in St. Petersburg.

On Thursday, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System activated its newly unveiled mobile medical unit, bringing its services to the community for the first time.

In Nov. 2023, the medical clinic announced it had become the latest recipient of a mobile medical unit from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which announced the launch of the units in August. Bay Pines VA is one of 25 healthcare systems across the country selected after submitting an application in 2022.

"We are immensely proud that Bay Pines VA Healthcare System was chosen to receive the Mobile Medical Unit," Bay Pines VA social work chief Alisha Stanton said at the time. "We look forward to meeting Veterans where they live, in the community, and providing them easier access to basic services that can improve their health care and quality of life."

According to Bay Pines, the MMU teams will provide a variety of basic care services including treatment for hypertension, diabetes, basic immunizations, and wound care. Additionally, social work services will work to assess social determinants of health and access to mental health support.

"We have an enormous opportunity here to extend our health care services and support outside of our facilities," said Bay Pines VA Chief of Staff Dr. Amin Elamin. "The MMUs allow our teams to cover a larger area, more effectively, which is a huge benefit to at-risk Veterans."

The clinic said the team supporting the mobile medical unit will include a doctor, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse, and a social worker.

Bay Pines VA leadership confirmed the unit is a permanent part of the organization’s fleet, and while the teams will be going out once per week to start, they will be exploring options to expand frequency.