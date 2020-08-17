BayCare surgeon visits COVID-19 patients during down time

A Lutz Surgeon goes above and beyond to help patients in the hospital.

Dr. Brett Armstrong has been a general surgeon for BayCare Medical Group for 4 years.

"It's been wonderful," Armstrong said. "It's a very difficult road getting there but its absolutely worth it. When you do it for the right reasons, it's a blessing to be a part of this profession."

When the pandemic hit, he could only perform medically-necessary or emergency surgeries for patients.

"The pandemic has been challenging for everybody. For physicians, it's challenging and certainly, for our patients it's challenging," he said.

Because of COVID-19, patients couldn't have visitors.

"It's tough watching our patients being in the hospital alone, scared about what's going to happen," he said.

So Dr. Armstrong decided to do something about it by visiting patients he didn't know.

"It was one little way I could help the people in this community to go and spend time with them. To let them facetime their families and let them know that we are people too and that we are here with them," the doctor explained.

Dr. Armstrong thought of his own family while doing the bedside visits.

"Think about what it would be like if you or your family was in the hospital and you couldn't be around them. I would want somebody to visit my family member and spend some time with them."

He believes being a doctor is more than working on patients' physical health.

"Sometimes you have to take a step back and deal with people on a psychological basis or an emotional basis and have some empathy for how they are feeling."

Dr. Armstrong is working hard to help patients get through challenging times with loving support.