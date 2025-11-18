Bayshore High School assistant football coach accused of soliciting sexual contact with a student

The Brief An assistant high school coach in Manatee County has been charged with soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure. Lagarius Spikes, 42, is accused of soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure. The Manatee County School District, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Abuse Hotline were notified of this incident.



A high school coach in Manatee County has been charged with soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure.

The backstory:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, parents of a 16-year-old student told deputies that Lagarius Spikes, 42, an assistant football coach at Bayshore High School, made sexually explicit comments to the juvenile victim and solicited sex while in his office and later sent additional explicit text messages.

Detectives said they got more information from the victim and her parent about the sexually explicit conversations and phone messages that occurred over the past week, including an audio-recorded conversation.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Spikes was charged with soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure.

The Manatee County School District, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Abuse Hotline were notified of this incident.

There are no prior investigations with similar allegations involving Spikes, according to the sheriff's office.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.