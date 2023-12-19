BBQ Time food truck expands to brick and mortar restaurant in Tampa

BBQ Time stopped by FOX 13 on Tuesday to show of their food truck, which focuses on BBQ and southern sides.

Randy Scott, Jr. owns BBQ Time and got into the food truck business because he wanted to open a restaurant. Due to the high start-up costs, he started the food truck first.

It’s been so successful they’ve now expanded the BBQ Time brand and opened a brick and mortar location. The BBQ Time restaurant opened in December on 10113 East Adamo Drive in Tampa.

